Louth Cllr welcomes bill allowing same-sex couples to use both names on children's birth certificates

A new Bill will affirm the parental rights of same-sex couples on the birth certificates of children born through donor-assisted births, a Fine Gael Councillor has said.

The Civil Registration Bill 2019 will resolve a number of difficulties in the registration of donor-assisted births and will be brought forward as a priority.

This Bill will extend the required particulars for registration of a birth to include “Parent” on a birth certificate

Cllr. John McGahon said: “At present birth certificates issued in respect of donor-assisted children born to same-sex couples only allow for the recording of the mother’s details.

“These changes will facilitate the registration and re-registration of births of children of same-sex female couples, and this will affirm their parental rights.

“In addition to the current labels of “Mother” and “Father” on birth certificates, parents of non-donor assisted children may also avail of the label “Parent” should they so request it.

“While the changes proposed will affect a relatively small number of people, they touch on matters that are very sensitive and of great importance to those families affected.

“My Fine Gael colleague, Minister for Employment Affairs & Social Protection Regina Doherty has met with and spoken to many affected by this issue.

“I am very pleased these changes are being brought forward as a priority to ensure that they can be introduced as soon as possible,” Cllr. McGahon concluded.