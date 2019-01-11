Operation Transformation walks taking place across Louth tomorrow

Looking to get back into some form of a fitness routine after the Christmas break?

You might be interested in heading along to one of the many Operation Transformation walks taking place all across the County Louth this Saturday from 11am.

All walks are open to the public, all are welcome.

To register contact the club or show up on the day between 10am and 10:45am. All walks are on the 12th of January 2019 at 11am. Refreshments are served after.

The following locations will be hosting walks:

Clan Na Gael (Dundalk) – Clan na Gael Club House Ecco Rd , Registration 10.45am, start at 11.00am

St. Kevin’s (Phillipstown) – St Kevins Club House Dunleer, Registration 10.30am, start at 11.00am

Lanleire (Dunleer) – Lannleire Club House Dunleer, Registration 10.30am, start at 11.00am

Naomh Malachi (Courtbane) – Naomh Malachi Club House Courtbane, Registration 10.30am, start at 11.00am

Kilkerly Emmetts (Kilkerly) – Kilkerley Club House Donaghmore, Registration 10.45am, start at 11.00am

St. Joseph’s (Dromiskin) – St Joesphs Club House Dromiskin, Registration 10.30am, start at 11.00am

Geraldines (Blackrock) – Geraldines Club House Haggardstown, Registration 10.45am, start at 11.00am

Dreadnots (Clogherhead) – Dreadnots Club House Ganderstown, Registration 10.30am, start at 11.00am

Mattock Rangers (Collon) – Mattock Rangers Club House, Collon, Registration 10.30, start at 11.00am

St. Fechins (Termonfeckin) – St Fechins Club House Termonfeckin, Registration 10.45am, start at 11.00am

Muirhevna Mor Community Sports Hub (Dundalk) – Muirhevnamor Community Center, Muirhevnamor, Tom Bellew Ave, Registration 10.30am, start at 11.00am

Irish Red Cross Healthy Steps (Drogheda) – Ramparts, Rathmullen Rd, Drogheda, Registration 10.30am, start at 11.00am

To register contact Conor on 0871721650 or email conor.gorham@louthcoco.ie or simply turn up from 10.30 tomorrow.