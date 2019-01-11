Deaths in Dundalk - Friday January 11 2019

The death has occurred of Alan Martin of 23 Dunard, Inniskeen, Monaghan / Inniskeen, Louth

The death has occurred, unexpectedly of Alan Martin, peacefully, surrounded by his loving family at Our Lady of Lourdes Hospital.

Alan, much loved father of Shauna and Alanna, beloved son of Hughie and Patrica, much loved brother of Bernice and Mark; sadly missed by aunts, uncles, relatives and many friends.

Reposing at his residence 23 Dunard, Inniskeen, Co. Monaghan from 12 noon until 10 pm today Friday, until removal Saturday morning to the Church of Mary Mother of Mercy, Inniskeen for 11am Funeral Mass, burial afterwards in St. Mary’s Cemetery, Inniskeen.

House private Saturday morning please

Family flowers only, please, donations in lieu, if desired, to Carrickmacross Cancer.

May he rest in peace

The death has occurred of Michael Logue of Mooremount, Dunleer and late of Fanad, Co. Donegal.



In his 90th year, peacefully at home. Michael, beloved husband of the late Jean (née Cunningham) and loving father of Dermot, Hugh and Patrick.

Deeply missed by his sons, grandchildren Michael, Fintan, Euan, Niamh, Ciarán, Carole-Ann and Heather, daughters-in-law Anne, Anne and Catherine, brothers-in-law Nickie and Donnchadh, extended family, neighbours and friends.

Reposing at Connors Funeral Home, Dunleer on Friday from 3pm until 8pm.

Removal on Saturday morning to Saint Finnian's Church, Dromin arriving for Funeral Mass at 11.30am. Burial afterwards in Mosstown Cemetery. Family flowers only.

House private please

May he rest in peace