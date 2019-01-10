Dundalk FC announce retirement of captain Stephen O'Donnell

Dundalk FC have today announced the retirement of club captain Stephen O’Donnell.

The Carrick Road club made the announcement on their website this evening. They have added that O'Donnell has been appointed Senior Opposition Analyst & Scout at the club.

In an interview with dundalkfc.com, O'Donnell gave the reasons for his decision to hang up his boots.

"It’s something that I haven’t taken lightly. It’s time to see the other side of things and go the other side of the fence. I get to stay involved which is great and in something which I really love. I have had an unbelievable time with Dundalk. The story has been told over and over again since I have signed.

“You couldn’t have envisaged what happened. I have been treated brilliantly by the club and the town. It is a little bit like Roy of the Rovers style stuff regarding the team and what we went on to achieve. We don’t want to be finished yet. I wanted to stay around the club so to have the opportunity to do that is brilliant. I have a great relationship with the club. If there was any possibility to stay and help the club I was delighted to do so. Luckily the opportunity arose and it’s great to be staying.”