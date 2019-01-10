Lotto luck hits Louth with 3,800/1 masterstroke

One lucky native in County Louth lifted the January blues in the most stylish way possible this week when a €2 bet transformed into a four-figure sum within minutes.

The anonymous punter placed the €2 accumulator in a BoyleSports shop in the Wee County, picking numbers 1, 3, 25 and 29 to roll out in the Irish Lotto Plus 2 Draw on Wednesday evening.

Facing odds of 3,800/1 against all four landing, the customer was left with an almighty sweat after three of the numbers rolled out within the main six. They were left waiting on number 25 with only the bonus ball to drop, but their luck was in as it rolled out and landed the bet.

It allowed them to return to the shop and pick up an impressive haul of €7,602.