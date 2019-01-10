Man charged with murder of mother in Ardee

A 32 year old man has appeared before Drogheda District Court charged with the murder of his mother in Ardee.

Tomasz Krzystof Piotrowski of Cherrybrook, Ardee is accused of murdering 57 year old Elzbieta Piotrowska at her home at Clonmore on Tuesday.

Sgt. James McCumiskey of Ardee Garda Station gave evidence of arresting the accused at Drogheda Garda Station at 9.21pm last night (Thursday).

The court heard the defendant replied "No comment" when the charge was put to him after caution.

Judge John Cheatle remanded him in custody for a week to appear before Cloverhill district court next Thursday via videolink.

Judge Cheatle directed that the accused receive appropriate medical attention after Defence Solicitor Paddy Goodwin said he had serious concerns about his client's mental health.