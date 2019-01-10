A 'gift of hope' for brave Sophia from Dundalk Lions Club

Dundalk Lions Club had the great pleasure last week in giving a substantial donation to little Sophia Griffin who lives with her mum Catriona and dad Gerry, sister Chloe and brother Caolan. Sophia was diagnosed with Spastic Diplegic Cerebral Palsy and PVL (Periventricular Leukomalcia) of the brain just after her second birthday in 2017.

Now, her parents are hoping to raise €100,000 so that they can bring Sophia to the United States to have revolutionary surgery performed by top Neurosurgeon Dr. T. S. Park at St. Louis's Children's Hospital in Missouri.

Dundalk Lions Club President, John Hennessy, said: "The Lions Club motto is ‘We Serve’ and on this occasion we have the great pleasure in serving a little three year old girl who needs to undergo life changing surgery in the United States which will help her lead a normal life."

Parents, Catriona and Gerry have launched a crowd funding campaign called 'Happy Feet for Sophia' on the just4children.org platform and also have a ‘Happy Feet for Sophia’ facebook page for more details of upcoming fundraising events.