Transport

WATCH: M1/A1 motorway at Newry closed following serious accident

Accident

Staff Reporter

Reporter:

Staff Reporter

Email:

editor@dundalkdemocrat.ie

WATCH: M1/A1 motorway at Newry closed following serious accident

M1/A1 motorway at Newry closed following serious accident

The A1/M1 motorway at Newry has been closed this evening following what is being described as a serious accident.

A video on social media from the scene shows what looks to be an emergency helicopter landed at the scene, along with several ambulances and fire tenders.

Diversion routes are in place, but long delays are being reported.

 

Drivers are advised to avoid the area if possible.