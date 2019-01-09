WATCH: M1/A1 motorway at Newry closed following serious accident

The A1/M1 motorway at Newry has been closed this evening following what is being described as a serious accident.

A video on social media from the scene shows what looks to be an emergency helicopter landed at the scene, along with several ambulances and fire tenders.

Diversion routes are in place, but long delays are being reported.

A1 at Newry has been closed in both directions following a collision. South bound traffic is being diverted onto Belfast Road at Sheepbridge Park and Ride. North bound traffic is being diverted at Camlough Road. Long delays in both directions. Avoid the area. (17:00) January 9, 2019

Drivers are advised to avoid the area if possible.