Man accused of stealing three Bakewell slices from Dundalk filling station

A ‘fitness to plea’ issue may arise in the case of a 26 year old man accused of stealing three Bakewell slices worth €3.90, Dundalk district court was told last week.

Christopher Kerr of No Fixed Abode was charged with the alleged theft from Maxol Filling Station on the Avenue Road on December 20th last.

Judge John Coughlan adjourned the case until the 23rd of January, when the issue of whether the defendant is fit to give instructions is expected to be discussed.