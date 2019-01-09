JOB ALERT: QA technician sought for bottled water company

Celtic Pure currently have vacancies for the following full-time positions: QA Technician

Key responsibilities of this position are:

Play a role in continuous improvement through involvement in projects close to Quality and

Food Safety

Food Safety Maintain Quality Assurance Records

Active member of HACCP Team and Food Safety Management System.

Monitoring key functions of production equipment.

Working with management team on all key company issues.

Working with other team members to prepare for Customer or BRC / EHO Audits.

Help maintain BRC status.

Housekeeping and Hygiene monitoring.

Customer complaint investigation

Assisting in preparation of factory for audits and arranging traceability’s and other

documentation as required

documentation as required Maintain in house testing program and external testing program.

Ensure all specification requirements are met daily.

Laboratory testing of materials and finished product.

Participate in ongoing training programs.

Be a constant driver of food safety and quality ethos.

Be part of Health and Safety team.

Requirements

Ideally Food Industry work experience.

You will be organised and hardworking. You will be flexible and willing to learn and can

communicate with people at all levels. You will have a good understanding of English

language.

communicate with people at all levels. You will have a good understanding of English language. Immediate start

All applicants must be competent in their approach to their work and be willing to work for the

benefit of the overall team. Ongoing training will be provided.



Please forward applications to info@celticpure.ie before 5pm on Friday, January 18 2019.