JOB ALERT: QA technician sought for bottled water company
Celtic Pure currently have vacancies for the following full-time positions: QA Technician
Key responsibilities of this position are:
- Play a role in continuous improvement through involvement in projects close to Quality and
Food Safety
- Maintain Quality Assurance Records
- Active member of HACCP Team and Food Safety Management System.
- Monitoring key functions of production equipment.
- Working with management team on all key company issues.
- Working with other team members to prepare for Customer or BRC / EHO Audits.
- Help maintain BRC status.
- Housekeeping and Hygiene monitoring.
- Customer complaint investigation
- Assisting in preparation of factory for audits and arranging traceability’s and other
documentation as required
- Maintain in house testing program and external testing program.
- Ensure all specification requirements are met daily.
- Laboratory testing of materials and finished product.
- Participate in ongoing training programs.
- Be a constant driver of food safety and quality ethos.
- Be part of Health and Safety team.
Requirements
- Ideally Food Industry work experience.
- You will be organised and hardworking. You will be flexible and willing to learn and can
communicate with people at all levels. You will have a good understanding of English
language.
- Immediate start
All applicants must be competent in their approach to their work and be willing to work for the
benefit of the overall team. Ongoing training will be provided.
Please forward applications to info@celticpure.ie before 5pm on Friday, January 18 2019.
