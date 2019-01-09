Woman found dead in Ardee named

The 57-year-old woman who was found dead in Ardee yesterday has been named as Elzbieta Piotrowska.

A 32-year-old man, who was arrested yesterday, is still being questioned by gardai at Drogheda Garda Station.

It is understood the mother of two was attacked with an axe at her home in the Clonmore estate in Ardee yesterday morning.

According to gardai, the body has been removed to Our Lady of Lourdes Hospital in Drogheda where a post mortem is scheduled to be commenced this morning by Dr Michael Curtis.

ABOVE: Elzbieta Piotrowska

At a press briefing yesterday evening, gardai said they were investigating the scene at Clonmore and were also investigating three other "areas of interest" as part of the overall investigation.

These areas include two houses in the area and an area of land in the village of Drumconrath, some 8km away.

Gardai also said they have one suspect in custody and are not not looking for anyone else in connection to the discovery of the woman's body.

Gardai wish to renew their appeal for witnesses or to anyone who can assist with this investigation to contact Drogheda Garda Station on 041 9874200, The Garda Confidential Telephone Line 1800 666 111 or any Garda Station.