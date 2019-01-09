Deaths in Dundalk - Wednesday January 9 2019

The death has occurred of Alan Martin of 23 Dunard, Inniskeen, Monaghan / Inniskeen, Louth



The death has occurred, unexpectedly, of Alan Martin, peacefully, surrounded by his loving family at Our Lady of Lourdes Hospital, Drogheda.

Reposing at his family home, 23 Dunard, Inniskeen, from 8pm tomorrow, Wednesday, until 10pm and again Thursday from 12pm until 10pm.

Removal Friday morning to The Church of Mary Mother of Mercy, Inniskeen, arriving for 11am funeral Mass with burial afterwards in St Mary’s Cemetary, Inniskeen.

House private Friday, please. Family flowers only, please, donations in lieu, if desired, to Carrickmacross Cancer.

Alan much loved father of Shauna and Alanna, beloved son of Hughie and Patrica, much loved brother of Bernice and Mark, sadly missed by aunts, uncles, relatives and many friends.

May he rest in peace

The death has occurred of Gerard Crosbie of Rathmines, Dublin / Ballyroan, Dublin / Dundalk, Louth



Peacefully in the tender care of the staff of St. Vincent’s University Hospital and recently of Ashbury Nursing Home; beloved husband of the late Rose (Rankin), partner of Henrietta and loving father of Anne (Wilder), Geraldine (Victory) and Deirdre (Redmond).

He will be sadly missed by his sons-in-law Tim, Ray and Derek, his adored grandchildren Ciara, Liana, Robbie, Iona, Eloise, Laoise, Adam and Sam, great-granddaughter Lyra, extended family and friends.

Reposing at his daughter Deirdre’s residence on Wednesday evening from 5pm to 7pm.

Funeral Mass on Thursday at 10.00 o’c in Church of the Annunciation, Rathfarnham and afterwards to Mount Jerome Crematorium.

Family flowers only please.

May he rest in peace

The death has occurred of James (Jim) Rice of Old Road, Bellurgan, Dundalk, Louth

Peacefully, at home, surrounded by his loving family. Beloved husband of Kathleen and dear father of Aeidamar, Andrew, Anita, Olive and John.

He will be sadly missed by his sorrowing wife. daughters, sons, sons-in-law Vincent, Michael and Michael, daughters-in-law Ann and Sinead, grandchildren Ăine, Aoibhín, David, Matt, Adam, Clodagh, Jamie, Cian, Katelyn, Aisling, Michael and John, brother-in-law Gene McNamee, sister-in-law Rose Higginson, nephews, nieces, relatives and friends. Predeceased by his brothers Dick and Matt.

Reposing at Quinn's Funeral Home, Bridge Street, Dundalk from 6pm-9pm on Tuesday and from 2pm to 9pm on Wednesday, with Rosary recited at 9pm.

Prayers on Thursday in the Funeral Home at 10.45am.

Burial in Calvary Cemetery, Ravensdale with Committal Ceremony at 12 noon.

May he rest in peace



