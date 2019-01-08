Fyffes speak about new sponsorship deal with Dundalk FC

Local banana importers, Fyffes have explained further the extent of their recently announced new sponsorship deal with Dundalk FC, in a statement released to the Dundalk Democrat today.



Citing what he termed ‘sideline speculation’ concerning the company’s recently-announced agreement to extend their sponsorship of Dundalk FC for another two seasons – in which it was reported that the sum involved was believed to be in the region of €60,000 per season – the company’s managing director, Gerry Cunningham quipped: ‘if only we could be so lucky.’



“The success that Dundalk FC has achieved over the years in which we have been their sponsor has been quite incredible,” Mr. Cunningham said. “While a budget of the size reported would be generous by any terms, the figure is noticeably below that which we have invested in the club until now and significantly below the amount we expect to invest under our new agreement.



“In reality, when all is taken into account, the level of our investment and sponsorship activation – which the club considers to be ‘a landmark deal’ – will be well into six figures per season over the next two years,” he added.



Praising the welcome that supporters, media and the community in the town and surrounding areas have given to the announcement, Mr. Cunningham went on to say that plans to develop their sponsorship to the benefit of both Dundalk FC and Fyffes are “advancing.”



“Very soon, supporters will begin to experience the various measures we will undertake as part of our sponsorship commitment which, when taken in the round, will deliver mutual benefit to the club and to ourselves,” he said.



The continued partnership, which was copper-fastened during the Christmas break, will see the Fyffes name and logo remain on the front of the team's jerseys in both domestic and European competitions, whilst also maintaining a strong presence at Oriel Park.



In addition, a significant development will see Fyffes and Dundalk FC work closely on a number of community initiatives and give joint support to charitable projects, details of which will be announced during the course of the forthcoming season.