WATCH: Gardai not looking for anyone else in connection with discovery of woman's body in Ardee

Gardai in Ardee arrested a man in his 30s this afternoon following the gruesome discovery of the body of a 57-year-old woman at a house in Clonmore estate in Ardee this morning.

Gardai received a call at around 11.30am and upon arriving at the house in Ardee they discovered the woman's body.

The woman is understood to be Polish and a mother of two adult children.

It is also understood that they have lived in Ireland for ten years.

The man in his 30s is understood to have been known to the deceased and is being held at Drogheda Garda Station.

At a press briefing this evening, gardai say they are investigating the scene at Clonmore and are also investigating three other "areas of interest" as part of the overall investigation.

These areas include two houses in the area and an area of land in the village of Drumconrath, some 8km away.

Gardai also said they have one suspect in custody and are not not looking for anyone else in connection to the discovery of the woman's body.

The State Pathologist has been informed of the discovery by gardai.