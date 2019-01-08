Ardee Councillors appeal for information following tragic death

A number of Louth councillors have condemned the tragedy in which a woman was violently killed and say that the Ardee community has been left reeling in shock.

Fine Gael Cllr Dolores Minogue for the Ardee area said: "The community is shocked and saddened that such an incident has happened here in Ardee, our deepest sympathies go to the family and friends of the deceased, anyone with information should contact local Gardaí."

Sinn Fein Cllr Pearse McGeough, who also serves the Ardee area said: “What has happened today in Ardee in an awful tragedy. The community is in shock over this news and I would urge anyone who has any information, no matter how insignificant it may be, to contact Gardaí. In the meantime, our sympathies and prayers are with the lady and her family and friends.”

A 32-year-old man was arrested in relation to the body of a woman who was found in Ardee this morning after Gardai attended the scene of the crime in the Clonmore estate at approximately 11.30am this morning.

The man is currently detained under the provisions of Section 4 of The Criminal Justice Act 1984 at Drogheda Garda Station.

A Garda spokesperson said in an earlier statement: "Gardaí in Co. Louth are investigating all of the circumstances surrounding the discovery of a body of a woman at a house in Ardee.

"The discovery was made by Gardaí shortly after 11.30am this morning (8/1/2019). The house has been sealed off and the Office of the State Pathologist has been notified. Investigating Gardaí have also requested assistance from the Garda Technical Bureau. Gardaí in Ardee are investigating."



