Man arrested in relation to body found in Ardee

A 32-year-old man has been arrested in relation to the body of a woman who was found in Ardee this morning.

He was arrested in the Ardee area. He is currently detained under the provisions of Section 4 of The Criminal Justice Act 1984 at Drogheda Garda Station.

Gardai attended the scene of the crime in the Clonmore estate at approximately 11.30am this morning.

A Garda spokesperson said in an earlier statement: "Gardaí in Co. Louth are investigating all of the circumstances surrounding the discovery of a body of a woman at a house in Ardee.

"The discovery was made by Gardaí shortly after 11.30am this morning (8/1/2019). The house has been sealed off and the Office of the State Pathologist has been notified. Investigating Gardaí have also requested assistance from the Garda Technical Bureau. Gardaí in Ardee are investigating."