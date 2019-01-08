Louth man shares diet tips after shedding over 3 stone in 6 months

Graham Gillespie from Ardee decided to join his local Slimming World Group on January 2nd, 2018 after a period of bad health and lack of confidence in how he felt and looked.

He had tried losing weight at home on his own but found it very hard to keep motivated as he felt he was doing it alone.

The first night he walked into his local group in St Marys Ardee he was met by his consultant Lynne Mc Cormack who he says made him feel very welcome and put him at ease and told him he’d made the right decision and that he wouldn’t look back.

Graham also says he was amazed at the amount of men attending the group as he thought he’d be the only one.

From that first night Graham embraced the plan and enjoyed eating plenty of free foods like potatoes, rice, pasta, lean cuts of meat, chicken, fish as well as plenty of fresh fruits and vegetables.

Graham really got into the cooking and enjoyed making meals from scratch and his absolute favourite meal being Slimming World Spaghetti Bolognese which is a real family favourite in the house.

Graham stayed to group each and every week to get the help and support he needed to keep him motivated for the week ahead and to break old habits. If there was an outing or occasion coming up he’d leave with plenty of hints and tips to help him choose wisely when out and about.

His wife and children were a great support to him and encouraged him week in, week out as he attended his weigh in.

Graham has totally changed his lifestyle and went on to lose three stone and 6.5 pounds in less than six months and has been maintaining his target weight since.

He's also gone from wearing an Extra Large shirt to a Medium and is in 32” trousers which he hadn’t worn in over 20 years!

Graham also enjoys walking and running and regularly runs 5K to help him maintain his target weight and fitness levels.

