Dundalk bookies targeted by burglars last night

Dundalk Gardaí are investigating a robbery which took place at the Bar One Racing bookmakers on the Avenue Road last night.

Cash was taken from the shop, which is located at the Greenacres Shopping Centre around 7pm yesterday.

The man reportedly entered the premises and grabbed the sum of money from behind the cashier's desk.

Dundalk Gardaí are asking for anyone who might have information to contact the station on 042 93 88400.