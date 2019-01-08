Man had 'acid thrown at him' in Dundalk incident

A man involved in an incident on Hoey's Lane in Dundalk last night had "acid thrown at him", according to a source.

The incident occurred last night before 9pm. According to the source the substance landed on the man's stomach area.

Garda vehicles, including a van and an ambulance attended the scene close to the Dublin Road.

The injured man, who is in his 30s, was taken to Our Lady of Lourdes Hospital in Drogheda for treatment.

It is understood the man received minor burns.

The scene has been preserved for a technical examination today.