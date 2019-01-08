Deaths in Dundalk - Tuesday January 8 2019

The death has occurred of James (Jim) Rice of Old Road, Bellurgan, Dundalk, Louth

Peacefully, at home, surrounded by his loving family. Beloved husband of Kathleen and dear father of Aeidamar, Andrew, Anita, Olive and John.

He will be sadly missed by his sorrowing wife. daughters, sons, sons-in-law Vincent, Michael and Michael, daughters-in-law Ann and Sinead, grandchildren Ăine, Aoibhín, David, Matt, Adam, Clodagh, Jamie, Cian, Katelyn, Aisling, Michael and John, brother-in-law Gene McNamee, sister-in-law Rose Higginson, nephews, nieces, relatives and friends. Predeceased by his brothers Dick and Matt.

Funeral arrangements later

May he rest in peace

The death has occurred of Teresa McCluskey of Mullabane, Coolderry, Carrickmacross, and formerly of Raferagh, Co. Monaghan

Peacefully in the tender loving care of the staff of Moorehall Lodge, Ardee, Sunday 6th January 2019. Predeceased by her husband Michael and her recently deceased brother Fr. Joe McCluskey.

Beloved mother to Philip, Micheál, Therese, Grainne, Joseph, Declan and Lorraine. Deeply regretted and sadly missed by her loving sons-in-law, daughters-in-law, grandchildren, sisters Sr. May, Sr. Ceila and Ann, sister-in-law Chrissie, nephews, nieces, relatives, neighbours, and friends.

Reposing at her residence (A81 AD99) from 2pm on Tuesday with removal on Wednesday morning at 10.30am to St. Malachy's Church, Reaghstown arriving for Funeral Mass at 11am. Burial afterwards in adjoining Cemetery.

May she rest in peace

The death has occurred of Rose Hodgers (née Conlon) of Seafield Lawns, Dundalk, Louth



Peacefully in Our Lady of Lourdes Hospital on January 7 2019. Rose, beloved wife of Paddy and dear mother of Derek, Paul, Stephen and Jonathan.

Deeply regretted by her husband, sons, grandchildren Brian, Conor, Nicole, Aaron, Kyle, Sinead and Maeve, daughters-in-law Frances, Frances and Cecilia, Jonathan’s partner Jean, brother Jim, sisters Briege, Kathleen and Carmel, nephews, nieces, relatives and friends.

House private at all times. Funeral Mass on Thursday at 11.0’Clock in St. Fursey’s Church Haggardstown, followed by burial in adjoining Cemetery.

May she rest in peace

The death has occurred of John Noel (Sean) Eccles of Corduff, Dublin 15 and formerly of Dundalk, Co. Louth

On January 5 2018, peacefully in the loving care of the staff at Elm Ward, Connolly Hospital, Blanchardstown.

Beloved husband of Jean and dear father of Robert, Noeleen and April and the late John; Sean will be sadly missed by his loving wife, son, daughters, grandchildren Dylan, Emma and Lucy, sister Marie, brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, nieces, nephews, relatives and friends.

Reposing at home on Wednesday evening (January 9th) between 6 o’c and 8 o’c. Removal on Thursday morning (January 10th) to St. Patrick’s Church, Corduff arriving for Requiem Mass at 11 o’c followed by burial in Mulhuddart Cemetery

May he rest in peace

The death has occurred of Frank Duffy of Townspark, Ardee, Louth



On January 6 2019, peacefully at Moorehall Lodge, Ardee. Frank predeceased by his wife Rose, father Owen, mother Catherine, brother Joe, sisters Kathleen, Brigid and Kathy.

Frank will be sadly missed by his sons Pat, Francis, Martin and Michael, daughters Bernedette, Rosemary and Catherine, grandchildren, brother James, extended family, neighbours and friends.

Frank will repose in the Oratory in Moorehall Lodge, Ardee on Tuesday 8 from 4pm to 8pm. Moorehall Lodge Private on Wednesday morning please.

Removal on Wednesday walking from Moorehall Lodge to the Church of the Nativity of Our Lady, Ardee arriving for 11am Funeral Mass. Burial afterwards in Clonkeen Cemetery, Churchtown.

Family flowers only please

Donations, if desired, to the Oncology Unit at Our Lady of Lourdes Hospital, Drogheda

May he rest in peace

The death has occurred of Gerry Duffy of Ladywell Terrace, Dundalk, Louth



Peacefully in Louth County Hospital on January 7 2019.

Gerry beloved son of the late Peter and Maura, dear brother of Anne Cunningham (Canada), Maura Bailey, Eamon, Vincent, Bernadette Kindlon (Chicago), Liam (Canada) and the late Jim. Deeply regretted by his brothers, sisters, nephews, nieces, relatives and friends.

Reposing at Mc Geoughs Funeral Home, Jocelyn Street, from 2pm until 8pm on Tuesday. Removal on Wednesday morning at 10.40am to St. Fursey’s Church, Haggardstown arriving for Mass at 11am. Burial afterwards in adjoining cemetery.

May he rest in peace