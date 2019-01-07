19-year-old robbed by male at Dundalk Retail Park

A 19-year-old man was robbed at Dundalk Retail Park on Thursday, January 3.

Dundalk Gardaí say the young man was approached by a male in a white tracksuit as he was walking through Dundalk Retail Park at 5:20pm.

The male asked the 19-year-old for a cigarette and then attempted to grab his phone. He then proceeded to threaten the young man and managed to make away with the phone.

Local Gardaí are appealing for any witnesses to the incident to get in touch by calling 042 93 88400.