Taxi driver beaten as he dropped off fare in North Louth

A taxi driver was assaulted whilst dropping a fare to the Riverstown area of north Louth in the early hours of Sunday (January 6).

Gardaí say the incident occurred around 4.10am. The passenger began to strike the driver on the back of the head from the back seat.

The passenger then got out of the taxi and smashed in the back passenger window.

No arrests have been made in relation to this incident yet. Gardaí say investigations are still ongoing.