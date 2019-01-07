Dundalk Gardaí warn public about iPhone sale scam

Gardaí have warned locals to exercise caution when meeting people to buy items in the Dundalk area following a number of iPhone scams.

A local garda spokesperson said: “There is an iPhone scam doing the rounds in Dundalk. We are hearing reports of people meeting iPhone sellers in carparks.

"They hand over cash and are given an iPhone box. After the sale people realise it is a piece of wood in the box.

"We would like to warn the public to be vigilant when people are asking to meet them in a carpark to sell an item.”