Deaths in Dundalk - Monday January 6 2019

The death has occurred of Harry Todd of 76 Oakland Park, Dundalk, Louth



Former Sinn Féin Councillor, peacefully surrounded by his loving family in the kind and gentle care of the staff at Our Lady of Lourdes Hospital, Drogheda.

Pre-deceased by his beloved wife Margaret, parents Thomas and Nell, brothers Anthony and Tommy. Harry will be sadly missed and remembered with love by his sons Harold, Alan, and Garrett, daughter Elaine, daughters-in-law Leontia and Eimear, grandchildren, brother Desmond, sisters Francis and Maureen, Mary, sister-in-law Olivia, nieces, nephews, relatives and a large circle of friends.

Removal on Monday morning at 10.30am to St. Nicholas Church arriving for Funeral Mass at 11am. Followed by burial in St. Patrick's Cemetery. Funeral arrangements entrusted to Niall E, Kehoe Dixons Funeral Home T 0429334240

Ar dheis Dé go raibh a anam

The death has occurred of Sean Waldron of Dundalk Street, Carlingford, Louth / Greenore, Louth / Drimnagh, Dublin

On Friday 4th of January, peacefully in the wonderful care of the staff at Our Lady Of Lourdes Hospital, Drogheda surrounded by his family.

Predeceased by his beloved wife Aileen, sisters Molly, Bettty, Sheila and Eileen. Very deeply regretted by his son Sean, daughters Catherine and Brenda, grandchildren David, Sinead, Eoin, Ciaran, Colm, Roisin, Rebecca and Jeff, daughter-in-law Marie, sons-in-law David and Mick, sister-in-law Moyra, nephews, nieces, relatives and friends.

Reposing at Rice Funeral Directors, Chapel Lane, Carlingford on Sunday from 2 o'clock followed by Evening Removal to St Michael's Church Carlingford arriving for Reception Prayers at 6 o'clock.

Funeral Mass on Monday morning at 11 o'clock. Thereafter to Bohernabreena Cemetery Dublin arriving for burial at approx 2.15pm.

May he rest in peace

The death has occurred of Bridie McDermott of Ballymakellett, Ravensdale, Dundalk, Louth

Peacefully, in Our Lady of Lourdes Hospital, surrounded by her family. Bridie will be sadly missed and remembered with love by her family and friends. Bridie was predeceased by her husband Frank.

Reposing at Quinn’s Funeral Home, Bridge Street, from 2pm until 6 pm on Sunday. Removal on Monday morning to St.Mary’s Church, Ravensdale, arriving for Funeral Mass at 11am. Burial afterwards in Calvary Cemetery.

House strictly private.

May she rest in peace

The death has occurred of Patricia Lynch (née McCartney) of Roodstown, Ardee and formerly of Darver, Louth



On 4th January 2019, peacefully in the loving care of her family at Our Lady of Lourdes Hospital, Drogheda.

Patricia; a loving Mom to Paula, Anthony (predeceased), Caroline, Siobhán, Mark, Grace and Pádraig. Patricia will be sadly missed by her devoted daughters and sons, grand-children, sons-in-law Gearóid, Colin and Mickey, daughter-in-law Áine, Mark and Grace's partners Ashling and John, sister Nan (Finnegan), brothers Aidan, Peter, Brendan, nephews, nieces, relatives, neighbours and friends. Remembering her predeceased sisters Brigid (Hoey), Kitty (Byrne), Monina (Matthews), Olive (Ward) and brother Gerard.

House Strictly Private at all times please.

Funeral Mass on Monday January 7 at 1pm in St. Nicholas' Church, Stabannon. Burial afterwards in Stabannon cemetery.

Family flowers only please

May she rest in peace

The death has occurred of Gary Carolan of Woodview Park, Castletown Road, Dundalk, Louth

Peacefully, at St. James' Hospital, Dublin, surrounded by his loving family. Beloved son of the late Tony and Fidelma and dear dad to Niall, Shaun, Niasha and Megan.

He will be sadly missed by his sons, daughters, grandson Jamie, brothers and sisters Kay. Seamus, Brian, Anthony, Marion and Robert, nephews, nieces, relatives, good friends Paddy, Tara and Audrey and the many people whose lives he touched.

Reposng at the family home, 164 Cedarwood Park, from 7pm on Saturday. Removal on Tuesday at 10.30am, to the Church of the Holy Redeemer, arriving for Funeral Mass at 11am. Burial afterwards in St. Patrick's Cemetery.

May he rest in peace

The death has occurred of Gillie Callan (née Stewart) of 103 Pearse Park, Dundalk, Louth

Peacefully surrounded by her family in the kind and gentle care of the staff at Our Lourdes Hospital Drogheda.

Predeceased by her beloved husband Jimmy, son Paul, daughters Rose and Elsie, grandsons Thomas, Richard and Stephen, son-in-law Kevin.

Gillie will be sadly missed and remembered with love by her children Phyllis, Willie, Seamus and Dick, grandchildren, great-grandchildren, great-great-grandchildren, daughters-in-law Marian and Trisha, nieces, nephews, extended family, neighbours and friends.

Reposing at her home on Sunday and Monday between 2 o’clock and 8 o’clock.

Removal on Tuesday morning at 10.30am walking to St Patrick’s Cathedral Dundalk arriving for Funeral Mass at 11 o’clock.

Thereafter to St Patrick’s Cemetery for burial. Funeral arrangements entrusted to Niall E Kehoe, Dixons Funeral Home T 0429334240.

May she rest in peace

The death has occurred of Theresa McCluskey of Mullabane, Coolderry, Carrickmacross, Louth / Monaghan



Peacefully in the tender loving care of the staff of Moorehall Lodge, Ardee, Sunday 6th January 2018. Predeceased by her husband Michael.

Beloved mother to Philip, Micheál, Therese, Grainne, Joseph, Declan and Lorraine. Deeply regretted and sadly missed by her loving sons, daughters, grandchildren, sisters Sr. May, Sr. Ceillia, Ann Lavell (Ballybay), relatives, neighbours, and friends.

Funeral Arrangements Later

May her gentle soul rest in eternal peace