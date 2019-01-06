Appeal for engagement ring lost in Dundalk over Christmas

Local woman Kerry O'Hanlon has made an appeal for the return of her engagement ring (pictured) which was lost in town on St Stephen's Day.

Kerry explained on her Facebook post what happened:

"Did anyone find a ring over Xmas? Lost my engagement ring on St Stephens day between Seatown, Clanbrassil Street and the Carrick Road.

"It oviously means a lot to me. Please help share and hopefully someone knows someone that maybe found it."

You can email editor@dundalkdemocrat.ie if you have any information.