Gardai
Report of car pretending to be garda vehicle spotted in north Louth
North Louth
Cooley Community Alert are reporting on their Facebook page tonight that a car pretending to be a garda car has been spotted following cars in the vicinity of the old Dundalk to Carlingford road.
The social media update reads as follows:
"Car pretending to be Garda car following cars on old Dundalk road carlingford fake blue lights don’t stop call Garda station and guards are looking for them."
In a subsequent update Cooley Community Alert confirmed they had contacted gardai about the sighting.
"Community Alert confirmed with station who are on patrol seeking (to) speak with driver of vehicle."
