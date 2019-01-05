Report of car pretending to be garda vehicle spotted in north Louth

Cooley Community Alert are reporting on their Facebook page tonight that a car pretending to be a garda car has been spotted following cars in the vicinity of the old Dundalk to Carlingford road.

The social media update reads as follows:

"Car pretending to be Garda car following cars on old Dundalk road carlingford fake blue lights don’t stop call Garda station and guards are looking for them."

In a subsequent update Cooley Community Alert confirmed they had contacted gardai about the sighting.

"Community Alert confirmed with station who are on patrol seeking (to) speak with driver of vehicle."