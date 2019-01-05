Lucky Louth punter lands 33,000/1 lotto windfall

A County Louth native is toasting an incredible five-figure windfall to start the year after four lucky Lotto numbers fell their way this weekend.

The anonymous customer took to their local BoyleSports shop in the Wee County on Friday and picked numbers 7, 19, 27 and 37 to come out in the main EuroMillions draw later that evening.

They invested just €0.50 in the wager at massive odds of 33,000/1 for four numbers, but their ambition paid off in the best way possible when all four rolled out.

The run of good fortune meant the customer was able to return to the shop to collect a stunning payout €16,500.50.