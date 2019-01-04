Zoe Murphy family thank people of Dundalk as they reach 90k of 100k target

Zoe Murphy's family have taken to Facebook to post a heartfelt thank you to the people of Dundalk who have helped them raise a whopping €90,000 - leaving them just €10,000 short of their target.

The Murphy family have been fundraising since the end of July to help raise the €100,000 needed so that two-year-old Zoe, who has been diagnosed with spastic Quadriplegic Cerebral Palsy, can travel to the US to have a life-changing operation called Selective Dorsal Rhizotomy (SDR) performed by a specialist surgeon.

Speaking on the family's Facebook page overjoyed mum Lynda Bannon said: "How do we start thanking everyone for what we achieved in 2018. In four months we went from sitting at home worried sick that there is a way we can help Zoe with her cerebral palsy and to help her walk but it would cost us €100,000 and to right now entering 2019 with near €90,000 raised.

"So many people all over to thank, national, international and mostly in our local community. So many people have done so much to get us where we are that we never know how to start thanking people."

You can see the family's full message here.

You can still donate to the Zoe Murphy appeal here to help the family raise the last €10,000 needed: www.gofundme.com/zoemurphyappeal