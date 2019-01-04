PSNI appeal for missing man (21) who said he was travelling to Dundalk

The PSNI in Banbridge have launched a missing persons appeal to assist with finding 21-year-old Michael Cummins.

In a Facebook post on Sunday they revealed that the young man said he was travelling to Dundalk before he disappeared.

The PSNI said: "Police are trying to locate Michael Cummins, age 21, who is missing from his home in Rathfriland.

"Michael left home at about 9:30pm on Saturday 29th December 2018. Michael stated he was going to Dundalk, but he does not drive and it is unsure if he has went in that direction.

"Do you know of Michaels whereabouts or have you seen Michael in the last 24 hours and can assist us? Please call 101 and quote ref 888 of 30th December 2018".