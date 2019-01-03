Marshes Shopping Centre in Dundalk to extend trading hours

There is a New Year bonus for north east shoppers with the news that Marshes Shopping Centre, Dundalk is extending its trading hours.

Marshes has good news for its customers with the announcement of an extra hour of Sunday trading.

Following strong customer demand, Marshes is now open from 11.00am on Sundays.

“The decision was made after we listened to shoppers who said they would prefer an earlier opening time on Sundays” said Centre Manager Seán Farrell.

“As a result, we are delighted to announce that Marshes will now open at 11.00am on Sundays, rather than 12 noon.

“We are always anxious to respond quickly to our customers’ needs and understand the pressures on their time.

“We hope this move proves beneficial for customers and for Marshes, which has grown to play such a strong role in the local economy.”