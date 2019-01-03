Danish home retail giant JYSK to open store in Louth

Danish home retail brand JYSK is planning to open a store in County Louth in Drogheda later this year as part of a major move into the Irish market, with 15 stores in total to open across the country over the next two years.

Up to 200 jobs will be created as part of the move.

"We are going to offer something that is simply not available on the market today – and even at better prices, so we look forward to showing the Irish customers just that," said Mikael Albæk Kristensen, who is overall responsible for JYSK's business in the UK.

"But it will also require a lot of us, because we only have one chance to impress the Irish customers, and we need to fully use this opportunity."