Classic film Sabrina to be shown at An Tain Arts Centre, Dundalk

Head down to An Tain Arts Centre on Tuesday 15th January for 2pm to watch classic film Sabrina.

Chauffeur’s daughter Sabrina returns home from two years in Paris a beautiful young woman, and immediately catches the attention of David the playboy son of her father’s rich employers.

David woos and wins Sabrina, who has always been in love with him, however, their romance is threatened by David’s serious older brother, Linus, who runs the family business and is relying on David to marry an heiress in order for a crucial merger to take place. Starring: Humphrey Bogart, Audrey Hepburn, William Holden.

Tickets €5. Complimentary tea/coffee also served after the movie.