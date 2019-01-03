Drama classes for children at Dundalk's An Tain Arts Centre

A new drama group for youths at an Táin Arts Centre will encourage children to learn new drama and theatre devising skills through a series of fun games and activities. Each workshop is designed to foster and support creativity and confidence, with class sizes affording each child the attention they deserve. Suitable for 7 - 12 years old.

Leah Rossiter is a Drogheda based actor. She is Quintessence Theatre Company Manager. Leah's work with Quintessence include Cracks, Romeo and Juliet, Wind in the Willows, Dracula and many more. Quintessence is An Tain's Theatre Company in Residence. Leah is also artistic manager of Dundalk Youth Theatre and facilitates weekly classes in An Tain. Leah trained in DKIT and was rewarded a BA in acting.

TERM 1 runs from 11th Jan - 15th February.

TERM 2 runs from 1st March - 5th April

Price: €50 for each six week term

