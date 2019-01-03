Dundalk musicians to perform free gig in 3rd Place cafe

Conal McIntyre and Mark Corcoran present the second in a series of gigs over the coming months at various locations to develop new material for a joint 'cassette' only release, which is being put out by the art organisation thirty three-45 early in 2019. Each will do a set of new stuff and a few old 'classics'.

Head to 3rd Place Cafe at Dundalk Market Square on Friday from 7 to 10pm. There is no cover charge.

Mark has released two albums on his own 'Country Gentleman' label, ‘If I Speak False’produced by Matt Crosbie who’s worked with Nick Cave and the Bad Seeds, Cat Power, Dirty Three, etc., and ‘Moonlight is X-raying the Earth’ was produced by the late Conway Savage.

Conal McIntyre is best known for his work as songwriter and frontman of We, the Oceanographers and Heritage Centre.

Having previously worked with producers such as David Newfeld (Broken Social Scene, Super Furry Animals), Tom McFall (R.E.M., Stars) and Rob Kirwan (PJ Harvey, Depeche Mode), Conal is currently retreating into increasingly lower fidelity and outdated equipment.