Poignant commemoration ceremony in Dundalk for Yosuke Sasaki

Exactly one year on from the fatal stabbing of Japanese man Yosuke Sasaki on the Avenue Road in Dundalk, a poignant commemoration ceremony took place this morning at 8.30am.

Clutching single candles, National Pen colleagues and friends of Mr Sasaki's gathered at the place of his tragic death as Fr Michael Cusack led them in prayer. Fabio Perebinto from National Pen gave a reading, while Aidan Lennon played a slow air on the violin.

Representing the Japanese Embassy was Mr Kimio Yamaji, the embassy's Second Secretary.

As part of the ceremony a wreath was laid on behalf of the people of Dundalk by Oliver Morgan and Ita McGuirk.