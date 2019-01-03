Deaths in Dundalk - Thursday January 3 2019

The death has occurred of Mary O'Grady (née McGee) of London, England and formerly of Aghameen Park, Dundalk, Louth

Peacefully in London 26th November 2018. formerly of Aghameen Park, Muirhevnamor Dundalk. Beloved wife of Tim and dear mum of Joshua and daughter of Patricia and Gerry Mc Gee, sister of Sean and Gavin.

Memorial Mass will be held for Mary on Sunday 6th January 2019

In The Church of The Holy Family, Muirhevnamor at 11 am

All Welcome

May Her Soul Rest In Peace

The death has occurred of Eileen (Ellen) O'Friel (née Regan) of Tullydonnell, Togher, Louth / Dunleer, Louth / Glandore, Cork

On January 1 2019, in the loving care of her family at Our Lady of Lourdes Hospital. Eileen (Ellen), beloved wife of Don and loving mom to Kathy, Jimmy, Helen, Tish and Brendan.

Sadly missed by her loving husband and family, sons-in-law Eugene, Jim and Kieran, daughters-in-law Majella and Noeleen, grandchildren Nicky, Karen, Sarah, Katie, James, Eoin, Claire, Maeve, Eamonn, Oisín, Ellen and Robert, great grandchildren Conor, Darragh, Tadhg, Oisín and Dakoda, sisters Kitty and Tessie, brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, nephews, nieces, relatives and friends.

Reposing at her home from 12 o’clock until 8 o’clock on Thursday. Removal on Friday morning at 10.30 am arriving to St. Colmcille's Church, Togher for Funeral Mass at 11 o’clock.

Burial afterwards in Clonmore Cemetery. House strictly Private on Friday morning.

May she rest in peace

The death has occurred of Brendan Neacy of St, Alphonsus Road and formerly of Chapel St, Dundalk, Louth



On Tuesday January 1 2019, suddenly at Louth Co. Hospital. Predeceased by his baby daughter Siobhan, parents Paddy and Kathleen, brother Gerry and sister Caroline.

He will be sadly missed by his loving family, wife Olivia (née Mc Key), sons Conor and Niall, brother David, sisters Ann and Lorriane, daughters-in-law Laura and Michelle, grandchildren Aaron, Emily, Grace, Nancy and James, brothers and sisters-in-law, nephews, nieces, cousins, extended family, relatives, friends and neighbours.

Reposing at the residence of his son Conor, Springfield Manor, Red Barns Road from Friday 4th 12 noon to 8pm.

Removal on Saturday morning to Saint Fursey's Church, Haggardstown arriving for Funeral Mass at 11am, followed by burial in adjoining Cemetery. House Private on Saturday Morning Please

Family flowers only. Donations to a charity of your choice

May he rest in peace

The death has occurred of Brigid (Bridie) Healy of Athclare, Dunleer, Co Louth



In her 91st year,suddenly at Our Lady of Lourdes Hospital, Drogheda. Bridie, beloved mother of Gerard and Mary.

Predeceased by her sisters Peggy, Annie, Nancy and Katie. Sadly missed by her son, daughter, neighbours, extended family, relatives and friends.

Reposing at Connors Funeral Home, Dunleer from 4pm until 8pm on Thursday evening. Removal on Friday morning to Saint Brigid's Church, Dunleer arriving for Funeral Mass at 11am. Burial afterwards in Dromin Cemetery.

House private please

May she rest in peace

The death has occurred of Gerard (Gerry) Halpenny of 10 An Rian, Farm Road, Annagassan, Co Louth



In his 79th year, peacefully at Our Lady of Lourdes Hospital, Drogheda. Gerry, beloved husband of the late Rosemary (née Connolly) and loving father of Barry, Jacqueline, Kim, Alan and Linda.

Predeceased by his daughter Joanne. Sadly missed by his sons, daughters, grandchildren, brothers, sister, sons-in-law, daughters-in-law, brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, nephews, nieces, neighbours, relatives and friends.

Reposing at his home on Friday from 12 noon until 8pm. Removal on Saturday morning to Saint Finnian's Church, Dillonstown arriving for Funeral Mass at 11am. Burial afterwards in Clonmore Cemetery.

May he rest in peace