Mass to mark first anniversary of Yosuke Sasaki's death being held in Dundalk this morning

The first anniversary of the tragic death of Japanese national Yosuke Sasaki will be marked by a wreath-laying ceremony and a mass in Dundalk this morning.

24-year-old Yosuke was tragically killed in a knife attack as he walked home via the Avenue Road following a shift at National Pen on January 3 last year.

A wreath-laying ceremony will take place close to the scene where the attack took place on the Avenue Road which will be followed by an anniversary mass in St. Patrick's Cathedral Dundalk at 10am this morning.

Management and staff at National Pen and a representative from the Japanese Embassy have also been invited to attend the event. All are welcome to attend.

Yosuke hailed from the Japanese city of Ebina-shi and worked in National Pen manning the phones for service calls for the Japanese market.