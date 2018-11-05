Dundalk student wins ESB national competition

Joshua Vallely, a 6th year student in Ó Fiaich College in Dundalk, has won the inaugural nationwide ESB Networks National Safety Challenge.

This is a huge achievement for Joshua and a proud moment for all in Ó Fiaich College as the competition was open to both Post Primary and Third Level students throughout the country.

The main aim of the challenge was to raise awareness of the importance of working safely and responsibly within the agricultural sector and construction sectors. ESB Networks challenged students to develop ideas and initiatives that could pave the way for a safer working environment for the future of the agricultural and construction sectors.

Joshua’s entry tackled the issue of safety in the workshop and aimed to create a safer environment for all involved. He developed an application for smart phones that uses QR codes, which direct you to Safety Information Management (SIM) for machinery and equipment.

Joshua’s idea was inspired by his fellow students as he noticed they sometimes forgot to wear the required goggles while working in the school workshop. This led to an innovative idea to counteract this behaviour and allow anybody to receive safety training at the touch of a button.

In demonstrating his idea, Joshua created an instructional video and beat off competition from around the country to win €1000 in prizes and the great honour of having his idea published in the Irish Building Magazine. Joshua was presented with his award and prizes by Jane Moloney from ESB Networks at a special ceremony in Ó Fiaich College last week. A promising start for this talented student who aims to study Engineering following his Leaving Certificate in June 2019.