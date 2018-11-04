Case adjourned for motorist who ran over man's foot in Aldi car park

A 54-year-old motorist who ran over another man's foot in an Aldi car park in Dundalk and then drove off has had his case adjourned at the local district court so he can produce insurance to prove he had cover at the time.

The court heard the injured party suffered two broken bones in his foot and is taking civil action against Armands Vitous of Park Square, Coulter Place, Dundalk arising out of the incident year.

The defendant was summonsed for four counts of hit and run offences and careless driving at the Newry Road store on September 17th last.

After he heard the accused had not produced his certificate of insurance, Judge Coughlan put the matter back to November 11th but warned: "If he hasn't got insurance he may go to jail".