Dundalk boxer earns place on Irish team for World Women's Elite Championships

Dundalk boxer Amy Broadhurst has earned a place on the Irish team for the World Women’s Elite Championships which will take place in India later in November.

Amy took to Twitter to announce the news saying: "Absolutely over the moon to announce that I’ve been selected to box for Ireland in the Elite World Championships in India 2 weeks time. The biggest stage besides the Olympics and am more than ready!!"

The event will take place in New Delhi from November 15th to 24th. Amy, who is from Muirhevnamor in Dundalk, will compete in the 64kg division.

Amy is a 4 time European Champion and a 15-time Irish champion. She is the only female besides Katie Taylor to hold 4 European Gold medals.