Louth TD calls for women to be offered ultrasounds before terminations

Nine TD's, including Independent Louth TD Peter Fitzpatrick, have called for an amendment to the abortion bill so that women who are seeking abortions would be offered ultrasound imaging and a heartbeat recording of the foetus, if audible.

The proposed amendment put forward by TD's Mattie McGrath, Michael Collins, Michael Healy-Rae, Danny Healy-Rae, Michael Lowry, Peter Fitzpatrick, Carol Nolan, Michael Fitzmaurice and Noel Grealish, suggests that a medical practitioner would be obliged to carry out an ultrasound and a recording of the fetal heartbeat at least 24 hours before a termination is carried out.

Louth TD Peter Fitzpatrick

The amendment to the abortion bill also calls for the prosecution of women who do not give a "dignified disposal" to the foetal remains by either burying or cremating the fetus.

The above changes are just a few of over 200 amendments to the abortion legislation being requested by the group of nine staunch anti-abortion TDs ahead of the three-day discussion in the Dáil on the new abortion bill next week.

Another one of the amendments due to be debated in the Dáil next week is the idea of parental notification whereby parents would be notified in cases where a young woman aged 16-years-old or younger is seeking an abortion.

The nine TDs are calling for parents to be given at least 24 hours before the termination is carried out and also calls for parents to be able to seek a review by the High Court.

