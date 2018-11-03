Gardaí launch murder investigation following Giedre's disappearance from Dundalk

Gardaí say the disappearance of Lithuanian woman Giedre Raguckaite from County Louth earlier this year is now being treated as a murder investigation.

The 29-year-old woman was last spotted on Hoey's Lane in Dundalk at approximately 6pm on May 26.

Detectives have now issued a new witness appeal into the Lithuanian woman's disappearance.

Giedre is 5 foot 5 inches in height. She has blonde hair and green eyes and has a slight build.

Any persons with information on Ms. Raguckaite is being asked to contact Dundalk Garda Station at 0429388400, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111 or any Garda Station.