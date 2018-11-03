Crime
Gardai in 'full riot gear' called in to restore order in Carlingford
Halloween
The Carlingford Residents Association have posted pictures on Facebook showing the fallout from a night of 'disorder' and chaos on Halloween night.
In a post accompanying the photos they said that serious disorder occurred in the village for about three hours on Halloween night, with gardai in full riot gear having to be called in to restore order.
Road access into the village was restricted for a time until gardai re-entered the area.
Investigations are ongoing.
