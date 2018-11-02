Lucky Louth gran left 'absolutely speechless' after learning she'd won €105,000

A lucky grandmother from Louth, who was one of ten winners of a €105,000 EuroMillions ‘Ireland Only Raffle’ prize from Friday 26th October, collected her substantial EuroMillions prize today.

The lucky gran who purchased her Quick Pick ticket at the Tesco store on the Donore Road in Drogheda, Co. Louth was joined by her extended family who celebrated her ‘once in a life time’ visit to the National Lottery winners’ room.

“It’s a proper family occasion that we will remember forever, we had to bring the whole family because you never know when we’ll be here again,” said the chuffed Louth woman.

“I had no idea that there was a special raffle that night. When I checked the ticket on the scanner in the local shop, it told me to contact the National Lottery but I knew that I hadn’t won a prize on the main draw because my numbers didn’t come up. It was only when I called up I was told that I’d won €105,000, I was absolutely speechless!” she added.

The Louth woman purposely took a number of days to collect her prize to fully allow her to plan for her big win:

“We’ve had a few days to talk through how we’re going to spend the money and we’ve decided to put a lot of it away for the children and grandkids. We also have to get some much needed work done to our house so it really is a blessing. We’ll enjoy the win tonight in the local pub with family and friends who have been so supportive to us all week,” she said.