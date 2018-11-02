Gardaí closing in on driver in North Louth hit and run

A Garda spokesperson speaking in relation to the hit and run incident, which saw a car plow into three people on a footpath in Ardee last Sunday, October 28, has said that the "investigation is progressing".

The garda spokesperson also said that witnesses to the incident are being interviewed.

The horror unfolded when a car mounted a footpath at around 1.16am and hit two females, aged 21 and 20, and a man aged 53.

The three victims were rushed to Our Lady of Lourdes hospital for non-life threatening injuries which included fractures.

All three people who were injured in the shocking incident have since been released from the hospital.

The car involved in the incident was a silver Vauxhall Vectra. Reports state that a male was driving the car and that there was a female passenger in the car.

A technical examination is still ongoing at the scene where the collision took place on Market Street, Ardee and of the car involved, which crashed a short distance away and was abandoned.

Officers are also gathering CCTV footage from the scene of the crime, in order to capture the movements of the vehicle and the driver who fled the scene after the crash.



Investigating Gardaí told The Dundalk Democrat that they are still asking witnesses and anyone who may have dash cam footage to contact Dundalk Garda Station on 042 9388400, Ardee Garda Station, or the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 11, or any Garda station.