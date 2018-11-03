A curious incident which happened at Dundalk railway station

A report in an edition of the Democrat of this time of year in 1967 relates to a curious incident that occurred at Dundalk Railway Station. The report states:

'Dundalk Gardai recovered an eleven weeks old boy who had been kidnapped in Dublin and took into custody a woman from Northern Ireland who had the child with her on the "Enterprise" express train at Dundalk.'

There is nothing more that I could find about the kidnapped baby found on the train at Dundalk in 1967 but it did bring to mind a sensational case that received much publicity when I was just beginning my journalistic career back in 1954. The story was known as the 'Berrigan Baby' kidnapping which received much media attention at the time.

What had happened was that a young child named Patrick Berrigan was snatched from his pram in Camden Street while his mother had gone into a Woolworth store in the street on December 18, 1954. A reward was offered for information and, as a result, a woman came forward to say that she had seen a child answering the description of the Berrigan baby on a train to Belfast that evening.

Some days later the police in Belfast entered a house where they found the Berrigan child and also found a four year old girl living in the same household who had been kidnapped in Dublin some years earlier. A third child had also been kidnapped from Dublin about the same time and, when the story hit the newspapers, there was panic among young mothers in the city. The same may have been true of the effects of the case in Dundalk at the time!

The story was later made into a best selling novel called 'The Stolen Child'.