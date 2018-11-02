Sea tragedy to be remembered out at Greenore

In this age of local Maritime Centenary Commemorations, namely the torpedoed RMS Leinster on the morning of the 10th of October 1918 with the loss of 569 persons and over 700 on board, and the SS Dundalk four days later on the 14th of October with the loss of 20 with 12 survivors, relates the perils boat crews and passengers alike faced day and daily during the war years as they fought to keep the sea lanes open for both passenger and commerce.

The collision of the L&NWR vessel the Connemara and the coal collier Retriever off Greenore on the 3rd of November 1916 with the loss of 94 souls, with only one survivor documented the largest loss of live at sea on the East coast prior to the sinking of the RMS Leinster of Dun Laoghaire two years later.

On the eve of the 102nd anniversary of this particular local sea tragedy, Marine Historian Sean Patterson, one who has been involved in the research of this tragedy for many years, presents the story of the Connemara / Retriever, supported by Greenore Drama Group re – enactors in the Assembly Rooms, Greenore next Friday evening the 2nd of November at 8pm.

For further details contact 087-2620174 or 085 -7822791. Booking advisable.