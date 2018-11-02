Court told man became aggressive to staff in Dundalk store

A 23-year-old local man became aggressive towards staff in Penneys after he was confronted about two unaccounted for items of clothing, he had brought into the changing area, Dundalk district court heard last week.

Brendan Toal of Doolargy Avenue, Muirhevnamor, Dundalk was before the court charged with assault, production of a knife in the course of a dispute, and assault at Penney's Marshes Shopping Centre, Dundalk on July second 2016.

The court was told the accused entered the changing rooms in Penney's with six items of clothing and was confronted after he presented just four items on leaving the changing area.

He went back in and handed over two further items of clothing when he came out. However, the court heard he became aggressive and pulled a phone off the wall when a member of staff tried to ring security.

He also became aggressive towards security staff and CCTV showed he had taken a knife out of his pocket at that stage.

The Defence solicitor said her client became addicted to drugs at the age of 16, but he is clean of everything apart from cannabis, since the birth of his first child.

Judge John Coughlan adjourned the case to the 19th of December, so the defendant's suitability to participate in the drugs court could be assessed.