Charged in connection with Avenue Road, Dundalk collision

A 46-year-old man appeared before Dundalk District Court last week charged in connection with a collision in the town 13 months ago, in which two people were injured.

Aidan Smyth of Liscumiskey, Smithboro, County Monaghan is accused of driving a defective vehicle on the Avenue Road, Dundalk on September 28th last year.

The charge relates to a combination of vehicles - a zero four Limerick registered one and a two axel flat bodied trailer. It alleges there was a defect affecting the combination of vehicles and that it was a danger to the public, when the two were in motion.

Sgt. Fintan McGroder told Judge John Coughlan that he was seeking a lengthy adjournment as a file is being prepared for the DPP.

The case was put back to the sixth of February.