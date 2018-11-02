Louth TD Fitzpatrick backs measure to criminalise women who don't bury aborted foetuses

Louth independent TD Peter Fitzpatrick is one of nine TD's who wants to amend Ireland's abortion bill and make it a criminal offense for a woman not to have a burial or a cremation after an abortion.

Under the TDs proposals, women who take abortion pills which had been prescribed by a GP at home, would also be guilty of a criminal offense.

A report in The Times newspaper likened the measure as "one of several amendments copied from American laws designed to make having an abortion as difficult as possible".

The TDs who backed this latest anti-abortion proposal are: Mattie McGrath, Michael Lowry, Michael Healy-Rae, Danny Healy-Rae, Michael Collins, Michael Fitzmaurice, Peter Fitzpatrick, Noel Grealish and Carol Nolan.

The Dundalk Democrat is currently awaiting a response from Mr. Fitzpatrick on whether he would consider women who had not buried a fetus in cases where an abortion was carried out after a rape, miscarriage or as a result of a fatal fetal abnormality.

Nest week, Irish TDs will look over the bill that will legalise abortion in Ireland. Since the Eighth Amendment was repealed, the Irish Government plans to allow free access to abortion up to 12 weeks, and in cases where the life or health of the woman is put at risk or after a diagnosis of a fatal foetal abnormality.